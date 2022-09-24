Landbank warns public against phishing scam using Google Ads

State-owned Land Bank of the Philippines has urged its clients and the general public to be wary of an online scam using Google Ads that is linked to a fake Landbank website.

“Landbank has not placed any ads on Google. The Bank is currently working with Google to bring down these misleading ads the soonest time possible,” the government-owned said in a statement on Friday, Sept. 23.

It said the fake Landbank website conducts phishing activities to get account holders’ personal and financial information.

The bank advised its clients to directly visit its official website and to use the available links within the website to access the bank’s digital banking channels. These channels include the official iAccess site, it said.

“The Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA) can also be used for safer online transactions,” it added.

The bank also advised the public “to remain vigilant against phishing scams and all other forms of online banking fraud.”

“Please do not open suspicious e-mails, links and attachments, and never share your account and personal information to anyone. Official Landbank representatives will never ask for critical financial and banking information from our customers,” it said.

To report suspicious activities, the bank advised its customers to report these to their respective handling branch or through the bank’s customer care hotline at (02) 8-4057000 or 1-800-10-405-7000.

Landbank customers may also report any incident through e-mail to [email protected], the statement added. — Joann Villanueva (PNA)