PHL Web3 Festival to spotlight Pinoy talent this November

The first-ever Philippine Web3 Festival will be held this coming November 14 to 18 at Bonifacio Global City, bringing together local founders, developers, and gamers to see what the future might hold for Filipino talents in the evolving online landscape. The Festival is being organized by local startups Yield Guild Games (YGG) and BlockchainSpace (BSPC).

(Photo: Philippine Web3 Festival organizers)

“We were the first Filipino-led crypto project to break onto the world stage, and since then, the Philippines blockchain ecosystem has exploded,” said YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon. “The Philippine Web3 Festival is the first truly international showcase of Filipino talent and we are bringing the world’s best in Web3 to the Philippines to see it for themselves.”

The event will feature talks from Web3 industry leaders including Axie Infinity co-founder Jeffrey Zirlin, Animoca Brands chairman and co-founder Yat Siu, and The Sandbox co-founder Sebastian Borget. International Venture Capital firms will likewise take the stage, including , Sequoia Capital Investor Associate Augustus Ilag, Dragonfly Capital Partner Mia Deng, Mechanism Capital Principal Eva Wu, Delphi Digital Game Economist Ryan Foo, and Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC) Founding Partner Brian Lu.

Mobile wallet service Gcash will also be on hand as a co-presenter, joined by official connectivity and telco partner Globe Telecom and Web3 access platform MetaverseGo.

For more information, visit http://phweb3festival.com