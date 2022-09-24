REVIEW | Fujitsu CH Intel Evo-powered OLED lighweight laptop

Saying that the new Fujitsu CH laptop is lightweight and compact is simply an understatement. Barely the size of notebook-type model, this Intel Evo-powered device is one of the most realistic on-the-go productivity drivers since it combines a small overall form factor, lightweight composition, a display geared for editing and multimedia, and powerful processing performance.

During its international debut, the Fujitsu CH was touted as a device that is more than a digital tool for users, but an extension of its user’s environment.

The clean metal design that blends anywhere showcases what the brand says is smartphone-like mobility for a laptop paired with a display on par with full-fledged premium PCs.

At home, Filipino consumers have only ever been given access to Lifebook U and Lifebook E series laptops that are full-sized office units in nature, and are designed for modern professionals and creatives.

What the Fujitsu CH offers is all of the brand’s renowned premium features and capabilities, but on a smaller and more portable chassis.

Eye-catching display, lightweight tank

Although it is easy to carry the Fujitsu CH laptop one-handed, it can be tricky to lift the lid with one hand because of the tight hinge.

The rigid design of the lid works both as a pro and a con — users will be forced to open the lid with two hands which can be inconvenient in some scenarios, but the display doesn’t wobble around or feel flimsy when the unit is being used or carried around unfolded.

To keep the chassis as small as possible, Fujitsu had to sacrifice some features to make the form factor work.

The dual-speaker system is now bottom-firing which can produce muddled or diminished sound when the unit is placed on a flat surface, the keyboard uses a tapered down “tenkeyless” (TKL) layout, there is less space for ports which impacts connectivity, and the battery life clocks out before 12 hours of usage.

With its small footprint, however, the brand managed to fit in a 13.3-inch backlit OLED with Full HD resolution which makes the viewing experience more immersive and subtly hides the bezels.

What’s surprising is that the company chose to make the display a 2.5D glass, which could have been well complemented by a touchscreen function, but nevertheless makes the laptop’s display feel more premium – albeit more fragile.

A handful of missed opportunities for Fujitsu is to have equipped the CH model with a higher screen refresh rate for more fluid graphics and animation, higher brightness for better visibility in outdoor scenarios and to offset the weakness that come with its glossy coating, or go all out with a 4K resolution to make it a proper entertainment powerhouse.

The small trackpad with two physical and outlined buttons is reminiscent of outdated generation of laptops and veers more towards the left side instead of dead center per its positioning.

Despite the limiting TKL layout, the keyboard offers ample key travel, tactile feedback with clicky keys, and backlight – an essential feature for professionals working at night.

Smooth performance, underwhelming connectivity

When it comes to the bloatware situation, Fujitsu made sure that the interface on the CH model is simple and clean.

The 11th generation Intel Core processor can keep up with most tasks, the unit itself works quietly in more resource-demanding activities, and there are no unusual heating issues based on our testing so far.

Multitasking is a breeze on the Fujitsu CH up to an extent. When editing or rendering visual assets, we do recommend that the unit be used while plugged in. It can handle light to moderate to heavy games, and it can also run heavier games but with noticeable frame drops and light stuttering here and there.

A few additional notes to consider: the memory installed is just enough for the Fujitsu CH to serve its purpose but may not be enough for intensive users, there is no discrete GPU which is why graphics performance is decent but limited, users only have access to a single USB port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the weight is a little over 1kg.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an elevated traditional laptop experience with the latest bells and whistles, the Fujitsu CH OLED laptop is not for you. This compact portable, however, packs a decent punch without taking on more than it can chew, and will definitely surprise Fujitsu fans with how much functionality and performance is crammed into one modest business laptop that embodies true “anytime and anywhere” use.