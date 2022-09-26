Metrobank financial literacy e-book aimed at Pinoy public

In celebration of its sixtieth anniversary, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. launched an interactive e-book in the hopes of promoting financial literacy among the general Filipino public. Dubbed “Moneybility,” the e-book features quizzes as well as tools such as a money tracker and calculator in an effort to make personal financial management easier to appreciate and understand.

Metrobank Chief Marketing Officer Digs Dimagiba speaking at the Moneybility e-book launch. (Photo: Metrobank)

“We strive to go beyond just providing the usual banking services and aim to be the credible and reliable partner of our customers for expert financial advice. With education as our driving force, we hope to fulfill their needs while at the same time empower them to sustain a financially resilient way of living,” said Metrobank Chief Marketing Officer Digs Dimagiba at the e-book launch.

Metrobank underscored the direct correlation between a country’s economic development and the financial literacy of its citizens, citing insights from the 2016 Standard & Poor’s Global FinLit Survey. The company also pointed to 2014 World Bank Financial Capability Survey data that showed that only one out of every four or just 25% of Filipinos is financially literate.

Moreover, Dimagiba said that the Moneybility e-book is one of several initiatives that Metrobank has embarked on to meet the Filipino public’s various needs. “Money management is not one-size-fits-all, so we have a slew of financial education initiatives that can provide proper guidance to every Filipino. At the end of the day, we envision all of us to be financially resilient. That means we can face any financial challenge at any point of our financial journey,” he explained.

Moneybility can be found at moneybility.metrobank.com.ph.