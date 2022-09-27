HoYo FEST 2022 coming to PHL on Sept 28

International gaming company HoYoverse is set to kick off its international HoYo FEST 2022 in the Philippines on September 28 at Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant, Manila. Visitors can expect an immersive experience, with exclusive merchandise and themed set meals featuring Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and Honkai Impact 3rd.
Aside from the Philippines, the international festival will also have simultaneous collaborations in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The schedule and collab cafés are as follows:
Schedule
- Genshin Impact: SEP 28 – OCT 9
- Tears of Themis: OCT 12 – OCT 23 (specific countries only)
- Honkai Impact 3rd: OCT 26 – NOV 6
Collab Cafés
- Singapore: Flipper’s @ Bugis Junction
- Malaysia: La Juiceria Superfoods Signature (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur)
- Thailand: The KROSS (Bangkok)
- Philippines: Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant (Manila)
- Indonesia: .TEMU (M Bloc, Jakarta)
- Vietnam: EE EARTH Coffee (Hanoi)
Reservations and additional details can be found at the Festival website https://hoyo.link/e3bJzBA6
Facebook Comments Box