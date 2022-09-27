International HoYo gaming fest coming to PH on Sept. 28

International gaming company HoYoverse is set to kick off its international HoYo FEST 2022 in the Philippines on September 28 at Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant, Manila. Visitors can expect an immersive experience, with exclusive merchandise and themed set meals featuring Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis, and Honkai Impact 3rd.

(Photo: HoYoverse)

(Photo: HoYoverse)

Aside from the Philippines, the international festival will also have simultaneous collaborations in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The schedule and collab cafés are as follows:

Schedule

Genshin Impact: SEP 28 – OCT 9

Tears of Themis: OCT 12 – OCT 23 (specific countries only)

Honkai Impact 3rd: OCT 26 – NOV 6

Collab Cafés

Singapore: Flipper’s @ Bugis Junction

Malaysia: La Juiceria Superfoods Signature (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur)

Thailand: The KROSS (Bangkok)

Philippines: Moon Rabbit Cafe + Restaurant (Manila)

Indonesia: .TEMU (M Bloc, Jakarta)

Vietnam: EE EARTH Coffee (Hanoi)

Reservations and additional details can be found at the Festival website https://hoyo.link/e3bJzBA6