MSME entreps share partnership tips at Shell LiveWIRE forum

The second leg of Pilipinas Shell’s LiveWIRE Virtual Homeroom series featured the success stories of the owners of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) who managed to grow their businesses through smart networking best practices.

Shell LiveWIRE Virtual Homeroom’s second leg touched on how businesses can form meaningful partnerships with allies and customers. Present were (clockwise from upper left): Serge Bernal, Pilipinas Shell’s Vice President of Corporate Relations; RJ Ledesma, Host; Panublix CEO Noreen Bautista; and : Prosperna CEO Dennis Velasco. (Photo: Pilipinas Shell)

Held last August 25, the event had online e-commerce platform Properrna’s CEO, Dennis Velasco, and collaborative sourcing service Panublix Innovation’s CEO, Noreen Bautista, share their own insights and lessons on building strong supply chains and finding success through robust and enduring partnerships.

“When you can create a mission, that will create a following. Without a following or community, it’s hard to make and sell anything. Advocacy is an investment into your brand: 43% of consumers will buy from a brand that they can connect with through an advocacy,” Velasco said, elaborating on the need to surround one’s self with like-minded partners.

He also underscored how cultivating these partnerships also helps grow a business’ bottom line: “Do the hard work documenting the goals and invest in technology to go fast… because 92% of people trust recommendations from people they know. Don’t try to grow your business by yourself. Everybody is looking for a friend in the business world,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Bautista said that social relevance and a clear understanding of one’s goal and mission can help guide a business to success. “Have clarity of your visions, at the end of the day, with the highs and lows of the start-up life. Once you have that ‘north star— the why—you can figure out the how,” she said.

Pilipinas Shell Vice President for Corporate Relations Serge Bernal likewise shared his own insights on the value of cultivating long-term partnerships: “Pilipinas Shell has been a partner in the Philippines for over 108 years and we remain committed to helping Filipino startups and enterprises adapt, innovate, and thrive,” he said. “Through the partnerships forged, we can do our share in building a better future for the country. Together we can keep moving the Philippines forward.”

Pilipinas Shell’s LiveWIRE initiative is the company’s flagship start-up accelerator and enterprise development program. Since 2020, LiveWIRE has attracted over 700 young innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country, with dozens of successful firms receiving training, mentorship, and investment assistance. Meanwhile, the Virtual Homeroom is aimed at helping MSME owners learn best practices.