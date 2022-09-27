Solon wants to reinstate NBI budget to intensify cybercrime prevention

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is seeking to reverse the cut in the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)’s 2023 budget to intensify the government’s cybercrime prevention efforts.

The lawmaker has expressed concern that the National Expenditure Program (NEP) trimmed down the 2023 budget of the NBI to P1.8 billion from 2022’s actual budget of P2.3 billion. This includes the lowering of the agency’s budget for its anti-cybercrime enforcement unit to P21.2 million or a slash of almost twenty percent compared to this year’s P26.4 million.

According to Gatchalian, the reduction in the NBI’S budget could adversely affect its anti-cybercrime operations especially at a time when illegal activities, such as identity theft, credit card fraud, and proliferation of spam and phishing messages, continue to rise.

He added that it is crucial to reinstate the cut in the budget of the agency while the Senate awaits the passage of the SIM Registration bill.

“Cybercrimes are flourishing in many territories including the Philippines. I would like to see that the NBI is fully equipped and has the necessary resources, especially in its fight against cybercrimes,” said Gatchalian.

“We will do our best to reinstate the amount that was cut in the budget proposal,” he stressed in support of the NBI’s anti-cybercrime efforts.

In addition to reinstating the amount cut from the NBI’s budget, Gatchalian said the imminent passage of the mandatory registration of SIMs is also expected to enable the NBI to effectively implement its anti-cybercrime campaign.

He emphasized that a substantial reduction in the number of cybercrimes in the country would help enhance the digital revolution in the country and underpin economic recovery.

“Kailangan nating magbigay ng nararapat na suporta sa NBI upang mapigilan at matunton ang mga kawatan na lalo pang nagiging sopistikado na ngayon. Kung nais nating paigtingin ng ahensiya ang pagpuksa sa cybercrimes, ibigay natin ang lahat ng nararapat na suporta dito,” Gatchalian ended.