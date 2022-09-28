PH consumers yet to see AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 mobile chips 

Chipmaker AMD has already introduced the upcoming Ryzen 7000 mobile processors in the global stage, but AMD Philippines national sales director Sonny Sy told Newsbytes.PH said consumers in the Philippines will have to wait just a little bit longer for its official local availability.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, AMD Philippines hosted an event to formally launch the Ryzen 7000 desktop CPU series on local shores. The codename “Raphael” processors are set to deliver AMD’s five fives: DDR5, PCIe 5.0, 5nm, AM5, and 5.7 GHz.

“We expect very healthy acceptance for our latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, as well as overall, we expect to finish the year very strongly not only with our latest Ryzen processors but with the continued availability of our previous generation Ryzen 5000 series,” Sy shared with Newsbytes PH.

He also added that as of September 8, four brands are already primed to ship AM5-ready motherboards: Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI. During the official launch, these brands gave an appearance to showcase their latest offerings to the local media.

The new Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor lineup is powered by the new Zen 4 technology – a CPU microarchitecture that follows the older Zen 3 and uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 5nm process.

Following Alder Lake’s dominance over the Ryzen 5000 chips, the Ryzen 7000 series is expected to outclass Intel’s current lineup in terms of performance – both in single-thread and multi-thread.

Over its predecessor, Ryzen 7000 CPUs show an 800MHz improvement to 5.7GHz and a 13% boost in instructions per clock (IPC). The most premium Ryzen 7000 chip, the 7950x, is claimed to be 11% faster than the 12900K of Intel when it comes to gaming performance.

“Being a high to mid-end product offering, we expect gamers to upgrade to the latest and fastest Ryzen processor available in the market right now. We believe we are competitive against our competitor, and at the same time, with the maturity of DDR5 modules we believe we are in the proper timing in launching the product,” Sy said.

The existence of the Socket AM5 platform means users can now utilize dual-channel DDR5 memory to its fullest potential. AMD said that the AM5 technology is its most expansive desktop platform to date since it includes up to 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

“If you are an overclocker, a PC enthusiast or gamer, DDR5 offers much higher speeds than the previous technology, DDR4. This translates to faster flow of information, better latency, and better access times. Games can really benefit from better access times,” AMD technical marketing director Robert Hallock explained in a video presentation.

When it comes to local pricing, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X at the top of the stack retails for P46,000. It features 16 cores and 32 threads, up to 5.7GHz peak frequency, an 80MB cache, and 170W thermal design power (TDP).

The 7950X is followed by the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12 cores and 24 threads, and the Ryzen 7 7700X with eight cores and 16 threads, priced at P36,000 and P26,000 respectively. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 7600X with six cores and 12 threads, has the most affordable price tag at P19,500.