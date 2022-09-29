New Kyndryl Bridge platform aims for aaS cloud operations

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl recently unveiled a new open integration platform that promises to provide real-time insights into businesses’ IT estates, enabling better customization and control over essential operations.

(Photo: Kyndryl)

Kyndryl Bridge builds on the company’s years of expertise to help customers improve and streamline their AI-based analytics and business goals. The platform makes the most of native multi-cloud capabilities and gives customers an operating environment “as a service” (aaS). It is also meant to continue to grow and expand over time as a strategic digital hub.

“Dealing with complexity is what Kyndryl does best, and what customers need most. Kyndryl Bridge will be a way for our customers, and Kyndryl, to run their mission-critical infrastructure and digital transformation journeys better,” explained Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter.

“Kyndryl is committed to transforming how IT services are delivered, and Kyndryl Bridge is core to our long-term strategic mission to grow our ecosystem of alliance partners, use tools and IP to create a robust advanced delivery system, and ultimately dedicate more expertise and focus to best serve customers at scale,” he added.