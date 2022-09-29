Toni Gonzaga thanks netizens for the ‘engagements’ on social media

Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Shopee has officially signalled the return of its annual 10.10 Brands Festival, at the same time formally introducing its newest female brand ambassador that it has been teasing through its social media channels – local celebrity and vlogger Toni Gonzaga.

Shopee Brand Ambassador Toni Gonzaga

“We are trending since yesterday and today we are grateful to our netizens for the mentions and for the engagements. We are grateful for them because they are also one of the reasons why we are here where we are today,” she said.

During her first media appearance as Shopee’s brand ambassador, she also expressed her delight at the return of face-to-face events and activities in the Philippines after these were suspended during the lockdowns enforced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Slowly, we are going back with our old times where we are able to host these kinds of events. I feel really blessed to be a part of a family that’s giving so much joy to millions of Filipinos not just here nationwide, but also worldwide,” Gonzaga shared after recounting her personal experiences surrounding her online shopping habits in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s my son’s birthday tomorrow, he’s turning six years old. I recently purchased a lot of plushies that I’ll be giving away to the guests of his birthday this Saturday,” she added.

As part of her new responsibilities for Shopee, Toni Gonzaga will be performing the company’s “Mas Mura sa Shopee” jingle which will be broadcasted as a TV commercial, as well as played on Shopee’s official pages across several social media platforms.

All throughout October 1-12, Shopee will be offering 50% off brand deals, 15% off daily discounts, and free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend. Some of the companies Shopee will be collaborating with include Realme, Infinix, Oppo, Gamextreme, TP-Link, Huawei and several other lifestyle brands.

“Beyond our attractive brand deals and entertainment features, we also have programs that give brand ‘suki’ shoppers even more benefits when they shop on Shopee. By signing up to the brand and merchants’ program of their choice, shoppers are actually able to accept exclusive perks and gifts from their favorite brands,” said Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu.

Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu

Shopee will also be holding a “Big Midnight Sale” from 12 midnight to 2 AM on October 10, featuring wearable accessories like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and OPPO Band B1, as well as lifestyle gear like the Crocs Crocband Flip and an insulated water bottle from Aquaflask.

“Whether they’re stocking up on household essentials, looking to upgrade their gadgets, or sprucing up their homes or wardrobes, Shopee will give value seekers the best deals from October 2 to October 9 with our back-to-back Super Brand days featuring all these major brands,” he added.

Yu emphasized on the importance of working closely with its partner brands to deliver the best of brand deals available for its online customers and create “a more meaningful” year-end shopping experience.

Last month in August, Shopee’s holding company Sea Limited reported a total net loss of $931.2 million, more than double the figure at the same period of the previous year. Moving forward, the company plans to focus its strategies on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of its e-commerce business.