DICT chief touts PH e-governance efforts during US state visit

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Ivan John Uy revealed the department’s efforts in supporting e-governance initiatives in the country during the US state of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on September 23, 2022.

DICT secretary Ivan Uy (center) speaking during the Philippine Economic Briefing in New York

Photo from DICT

Uy reported the efforts of DICT to make connectivity available to Filipinos through connectivity programs in areas identified as commercially unviable by private telcos.

“The enhancement of connectivity will also be strategically positioned in tourist destinations with the help of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and in airports, seaports, and busports in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr),” Uy said.

The ICT chief also revealed that a single e-commerce portal for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be deployed with the help of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) where MSMEs can provide products and services online.

“Most MSMEs don’t know how to engage in a digital payment facility. We’ll address that by working with the DTI in providing all of that. All they need to do is to register and post their products or their services and the whole ecosystem where logistics, marketing, payments, access to credits and source materials will all be integrated in a single platform simplifying the process to join the digital economy,” he said.

Uy said local government units (LGUs) will benefit in the accelerated digitalization through the deployment of the iLGU wherein the DICT, in partnership with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), will provide a common platform where LGUs can set up their online portal along with their services such as business permit issuances and work permits, among others. This will help in curbing red tape and harmonize data from their constituents, he said.

“The whole system will be harmonized. They will have the same data standards and minimum requirements on data harmonization. There will be common data governance policy while also addressing the cybersecurity side,” Uy said.

“Your experience in any of the LGUs will be more seamless and when you move or you expand your businesses from one local government to another, you will have an easy time because all your records will be accessible from one to another so the new local government does not have to require all the same requirements from you again just because you are expanding to another because they will now be able to share those information.”

Uy also urged investors to put their money in the Philippines as the country has liberalized its investment laws through the Public Service Act combined with the young average population age of 23-24 years old that are digitally literate and articulate in using several languages.

“We will continue to provide an enabling environment that supports the needs of our people, enhancing the common identifiable resources such as access to transportation, reliable, fast, and cost-effective connectivity. We will also continue skill matching and capacity building efforts on our workers,” Uy added.