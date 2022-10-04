All-electric plane makes maiden flight

Logistics company DHL recently announced the first successful official flight of its fully electric commuter airplane. Built by US-based airplane manufacturer Eviation Aircraft, the all-electric “Alice” took off from Grant County International Airport in Washington, USA, and completed an eight-minute flight at a maximum altitude of about 1km.

(Photo: DHL)

“Our compliments to Eviation on the successful first flight of Alice! Completing its maiden flight confirms our belief that the era of sustainable aviation is here,” said CEO DHL Express CEO John Pearson. “With our order of 12 Alice e-cargo planes, we are investing towards our overall goal of net-zero emissions logistics. Alice’s range and capacity makes it a unique sustainable solution for our global aviation network, supporting our aspiration to make a substantial contribution in reducing our carbon footprint and ultimately, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”