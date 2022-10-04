‘Balsa Aralan’ floating education center launched in MIMAROPA

An education center built on a boat aims to bring digital learning to Balabac, Palawan, promising easier online access to local communities.

(Photo: DICT)

Dubbed the “Balsa Aralan” Tech4Ed Center , the floating facility is spearheaded by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) MIMAROPA Regional Office and implemented by the DICT Palawan Provincial Office.

Through a partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Balsa Aralan will feature free Wi-Fi and Internet access to enable beneficiaries to access digital content and other learning materials.

“Through our partnership and commitment towards public service, we aim to address the digital divide and educational needs of the unserved and underserved areas, particularly for the community of Rabor, Palawan and adjacent areas. With this joint initiative, we have provided a much needed learning platform for the isolated fisher and community folks of Palawan through the Alternative Learning System brought closer to their homes,” DICT regional director for Regions IV-A (CALABARZON) and IV-B (MIMAROPA) Cheryl Ortega said.

“Moreover, our teachers and members of the community, previously needing to arduously cross miles of land and sea in order to access the internet, to join their online classes, or submit reports, can already do so within the community through DICT’s Free WiFi For All program,” she added.