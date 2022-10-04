IDC Philippines bares ‘Future Enterprise Awards’ 2022 winners

IT market intelligence company IDC Philippines announced recently the 2022 winners of its Future Enterprise Awards (FEA), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Emilio Aquino and Malayan Insurance Company’s Maria Beatriz Adversalo receiving the CEO and CIO of the Year awards, respectively.

Also honored for their digital innovation and leadership were Union Bank of the Philippines, the Quezon City government, Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines), and other organizations.

IDC Philippines feted the winners for demonstrating leadership in a digital-first environment, selected from over 1,000 entries submitted by over 700 end-user organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Now in its sixth year, the Future Enterprise Awards continue to recognize the tech-enabled resilience of businesses as they negotiate the difficulties and disruptions of an increasingly digital and rapid-paced world.

The full list of winners includes:

Development of the RCEF Seed Monitoring System (RCEF-SMS) for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed Program by DA-PhilRice | Best in Future of Connectedness

QC Biz Easy — Online Unified Business Permit Application System (OUBPAS) by Quezon City Government | Best in Future of Customer Experience

UnionBank’s Data Vault Platform: Strategic Technological Enabler by Union Bank of the Philippines | Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure

QC iBIZ View — Automated Inspection Audit System (AIAS) by Quezon City Government | Best in Future of Digital Innovation

UnionBank: Closing the Gap to Accelerate Digitization in the Philippines by Union Bank of the Philippines | Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems

Maya Philippines Data-Driven Everything (D2E) Program by Maya Philippines | Best in Future of Intelligence

ADB’s Integrated Disbursement System (IDS) by Asian Development Bank | Best in Future of Operations

Emilio Aquino by Securities and Exchange Commission | CEO of the Year

Maria Beatriz Adversalo by Malayan Insurance Company | CIO of the Year

Accelerating Digital Capabilities for Growth in the Next Normal by Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines) | Special Award for Digital Resiliency

“In spite of the past couple of years being extremely trying times for the ASEAN region, it is highly encouraging to see organizations moving ahead with their digital transformation (DX) initiatives,” said Sudev Bangah, IDC ASEAN managing director.

“The digital economy is on the lips of every ASEAN government, and IDC is witnessing vindication for many organizations that embarked on DX initiatives early on and are now capitalizing on this shift. This is a catalyst for many other organizations to follow suit. Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and IoT solutions remain the top areas of investment interest for ASEAN enterprises as they embark on a new level of their digitalization journey.”