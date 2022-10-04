SIM registration signed as first enrolled bill in 19th Congress

Senate president Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and House speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez led the ceremonial signing on Tuesday, Oct. 4, of the first enrolled bill of the 19th Congress — the SIM Registration Act (Senate Bill No. 1310 and House Bill No. 14).

Photo from Senate shows Senate president Juan Miguel Zubiri (left) and House speaker Martin Romualdez

“Matagal na nating isinusulong itong SIM Registration Act,” said Zubiri, who also principally authored and co-sponsored the SIM Registration Act.

The SIM Registration Act seeks to put an end to SIM-enabled text and online scams, regulating the sale and use of SIMs by requiring users to register their SIMs with valid identification.

“We need this law. Masyado nang laganap ‘yung mga text at online scam,” Zubiri said. “Scammers keep on finding creative ways to trick people, and we can’t stop or even trace them kasi nga anonymous sila. Bagong scam, bagong SIM, ganon kadali.”

A previous version of the bill was also approved by both Houses in the 18th Congress, but was vetoed by the Duterte administration. Zubiri is optimistic about the bill’s chances in this Congress.

“I am confident that the administration sees the urgent need for this bill. We have also addressed the concerns regarding social media registration raised in the previous veto, so umaasa tayong wala nang magiging problema dito.”

Also present at the signing, on the part of the Senate, were Senators Joel Villanueva, JV Ejercito, Grace Poe, and Imee Marcos. Representing the House along with Romualdez were representatives Mannix Dalipe, Toby Tiangco, Marjorie Ann Teodoro, and Yoyette Ferrer.

The signed copy of the enrolled bill were turned over to Presidential Legislative Liaison Office secretary Mark Llandro “Dong” Mendoza for the approval and signature of Pres. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.