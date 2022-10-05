3D replica of DLSU ‘virtual campus’ rises in the Metaverse

The De La Salle University (DLSU), in cooperation with local cryptocurrency trader Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) and cryptocurrency community Yield Guild Games Alerts (YGG Alerts), has launched a ‘virtual campus’ to showcase the school’s in-house talents and innovations.

Photo from PDAX

The De La Salle Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Innovation & Talent Expo (DigitX) is free and open to the public, allowing participants to create their own avatars and interact with other attendees in a 3D replica of the DLSU campus.

Featuring virtual webinars, exhibits, and guided tours, the first-of-its-kind virtual exhibition runs from October 3 to 9 on the Decentraland platform.

DigitX is an early look at the rising world of NFTs and the Metaverse, touted as a glimpse at the Philippines’ Web 3.0. Interested visitors can visit the virtual campus via either the Decentraland application or its web browser interface.

Public talks and webinars will be held via Zoom. Full event details and sign-up can be found at digitx.gg.