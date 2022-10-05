Ampverse Minana appoints ChooxTV as PHL brand ambassador

Esports and Web3 company Ampverse has just recruited Filipino streamer Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali as the local brand ambassador and a key investor for its Philippines-focused Minana brand. With close to 30 million followers on social media, ChooxTV is touted as one of the Philippines’ most recognized gaming creators; he won the MVP of the Year at the 2021 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Awards Gala.

(Photo: Ampverse)

“Excited akong mag-invest sa Minana dahil sa pagbibigay daan nito na magkaroon ng isang panibagong ‘youth lifestyle brand’ na magpapakita ng galing ng mga Pinoy,” Dumali said of the partnership.

ChooxTV will also be joined by other local gaming celebrities including Eric Eruption, Hybebits, Lhea Bernadino, King Jasro, and Elanorm as Minana brand ambassadors with a combined following of some 55 million fans.

Minana Esports are the reigning Mobile Legends champions in the Philippine National Esports League, with 11 previous straight championships under their belt. Ampverse hopes to develop Minana into a Filipino youth lifestyle brand with tie-ups in entertainment, fashion, music, and lifestyle merchandising.

“We are incredibly proud to kick off Minana with a successful run and an official championship title under our belt. We will continue to build our success in competition, but at the same time create inspiration for the Filipino youth,”said Minana Team Lead and Ampverse Regional Expansion Manager Julius “Banoobs” Mariano.