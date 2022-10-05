DICT chief not included in list of reappointed Cabinet members

Ivan John Uy, the secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), was not among the bypassed Cabinet members who were reappointed by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Malacañang.

The bypassed secretaries take their oath after being reappointed by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the Press Secretary

The reappointed secretaries were:

Benjamin Diokno (Department of Finance)

Arsenio Balisacan (National Economic Development Authority)

Manuel Bonoan (Department of Public Works and Highways)

Alfredo Pascual (Department of Trade and Industry)

Erwin Tulfo (Department of Social Welfare and Development)

Jaime Bautista (Department of Transportation)

Renato Solidum Jr. (Department of Science and Technology)

Raphael Lotilla (Department of Energy)

Susan Ople (Department of Migrant Workers)

Jose Rizalino Acuzar (Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development)

Newly-appointed executive secretary Lucas Bersamin also joined the reappointed Cabinet officials in taking the oath of office before Marcos Jr. Bersamin replaced Victor Rodriguez who resigned from office last week.

On Sept. 28, the Commission on Appointments (CA) bypassed the ad interim appointments of 12 Cabinet secretaries because of lack of time.

DICT’s Uy and Trixie Cruz-Angeles of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) were curiously not in the roster of reappointed Cabinet secretaries which was released by the OPS. Cruz-Angeles has resigned from her post, citing health reasons.

Uy, on other hand, is still in Bucharest after leading the Philippine delegation in securing a council seat for the country in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Since being named DICT chief, Uy has been on numerous trips abroad weeks for official engagements, hopping from Switzerland, Indonesia, Singapore, US, and Romania in recent weeks.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement on the fate of Uy. Newsbytes.PH has reached out to the DICT but is yet to receive a reply from the agency.