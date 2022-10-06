Gender equity and workplace diversity needed vs. economic uncertainty, say LinkedIn pundits

At a recent roundtable discussion among Filipina leaders and professionals organized by professional networking service LinkedIn, thought leaders agreed that diverse hiring is essential in the face of a looming global economic slowdown.

LinkedIn Asia Pacific Managing Director Feon Ang (in blue) met with Filipina business leaders and professionals recently to discuss workplace diversity and gender equity. With her are (L to R) Adelene Wong, SEA Communications Lead at LinkedIn; Doris Poh, Head of Asia, Learning & Employee Engagement at LinkedIn; Rowena Zamora, GCash Chief Strategy Officer; Darlyn Ty-Nilo, President and Managing Director of Viviamo, Inc.; Bhavana Chauhan, Country Manager, Philippines, LinkedIn Talent Solutions; Mariel Tablan, Associate Director and Head of Academy at AIA Philippines; Mae Cuison, podcast producer; Kassy Braganza, public speaker, and coach; and Mary Grace Gervacio, Head of Total Rewards for Asia Pacific and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lead for the Philippines, Johnson and Johnson. (Photo: LinkedIn)

“It is critical to put together gender-neutral hiring panels and training for hiring managers and team leaders on removing biases and fair hiring practices that encourage flexibility,” said LinkedIn Asia Pacific manager Feon Ang at the event, where she exchanged insights with women business leaders in the Philippines towards bridging the local gender gap. “It’s a win-win situation – improving workplace diversity and gender parity throughout all levels of organizations, especially in leadership positions, not only levels the playing field for women but also works best for business outcomes.”

“When businesses have people with varied strengths, backgrounds, and viewpoints, they are better able to cultivate the creativity, innovation, and resilience they need to survive and thrive,” she added.

Ang cited recent McKinsey research that showed that diverse executive teams were 25% more likely to provide an above-average boost to their companies’ profit margins. Meanwhile, roundtable attendees said that companies could benefit from the empathy, determination, and appreciation of multiple perspectives that women executives bring to the workplace.

LinkedIn contributed data to the 2022 Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum, showing that the Philippines outstrips its Asia Pacific neighbors in terms of Filipinas in leadership roles: in 2022, close to half or 43% of Philippine leaders are women – up from just 34% in 2015. The Philippines also ranks fourth globally and first in the Asia Pacific region in terms of women’s representation in leadership positions. Nevertheless, LinkedIn cautioned that the glass ceiling remains, with data showing that Filipino men are 26% more likely to be promoted than women.