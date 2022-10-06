Globe claims 73% jump in 5G coverage in Q1 2022

Globe Telecom has announced a 73% increase in traffic on its 5G network in the first six months of 2022 – mostly from Metro Manila subscribers, according to the company. Globe said that the country’s capital accounts for some 97% of its 5G coverage, with the most users logged in the cities of Quezon, Makati, and Manila.

(Photo: Globe Telecom)

Outside of Metro Manila, Globe claims a steady uptick in 5G adoption in the neighboring provinces of Bulacan and Cavite. The top three cities in each province in terms of 5G use in 1H 2022 were Meycauayan, San Jose del Monte, and Santa Maria in Bulacan; and Bacoor, Imus, and Dasmariñas in Cavite.

“Globe goes beyond telco by creating and enabling digital life for Filipinos. To do this, we continue to build and advance our network infrastructure to accommodate new technologies like 5G. We are happy to see the rising adoption of 5G among our customers as this technology allows them to do more,” said Globe’s Head of Consumer Mobile Business, Darius Delgado.