Azul bares expansion in Asia Pacific, names Dean Vaughan as regional VP

Azul, a Silicon Valley-based tech firm that develops runtimes for executing Java-based applications, has announced the appointment of Dean Vaughan as vice president to drive the company’s expansion throughout Asia Pacific.

Azul vice president for Asia Pacific Dean Vaughan

Vaughan joins Azul from Aruba Networks, an HP Enterprise company, following its acquisition of Silver Peak where he served as vice president for Asia Pacific. At Silver Peak, Vaughan spearheaded the company’s growth throughout the region. Previously, he ran Oracle’s Linux and Virtualization global business unit.

“Asia Pacific presents a significant growth opportunity for Azul, and we are investing in our people, the channel and new product development to drive customer value,” said Ian Whiting, chief revenue officer of Azul.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, strong open-source background and a proven ability to scale high-performing teams while capturing market share, Dean is exactly the type of leader who will drive Azul’s success in the region.”

Vaughan said the everyone is grappling with cloud costs and organizations are increasingly tired of paying high prices for Oracle Java.

“It’s an exciting time for Java and Azul. With so much innovation happening and a customer base that includes brands such as LG, Mastercard, Salesforce and BMW, this was an opportunity I simply could not pass up and I’m thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Azul,” he said.

Azul’s flagship product, Platform Prime, is the reputedly the world’s best Java runtime for cloud workloads, and is proven to reduce customers’ cloud costs by up to 50 percent.

Vaughan said Azul has a 20-year history of Java leadership and is the largest independent Java vendor.

“It supports more versions of Java than any other company, even more than Oracle. Azul Platform Core provides a supported, secure, compatible and compliant Java runtime for up to 70 percent less cost than Oracle,” he said.