DICT chief reappointed by Marcos Jr., takes oath at Malacañang

After initially being excluded in the list of bypassed Cabinet members who were reappointed by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Ivan John Uy has been formally reappointed and took his oath of office on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Malacanang.

DICT secretary Ivan Uy (right) taking his oath of office before Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Photo from DICT

Uy’s oath-taking was conducted upon his return from Bucharest, Romania where he led the Philippines in winning its re-election bid in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) council.

Uy with Marcos after the oath-taking ceremony

Photo from DICT

On Sept. 28, the Commission on Appointments (CA) bypassed the ad interim appointments of 12 Cabinet secretaries because of lack of time.

Uy and Trixie Cruz-Angeles of the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) were not in the roster of reappointed Cabinet secretaries which was released by the OPS. Cruz-Angeles has resigned from her post, citing health reasons.