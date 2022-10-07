Power Mac Center opens iPhone 14 pre-orders with huge deals

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) has announced it is opening pre-orders for the iPhone 14, with the pre-order period running from October 7 to 13.

Participating sales channels include all Power Mac Center and The Loop branches, Web Store, Viber Store, and Shopee.

Retail prices are as follows:

iPhone 14 starts at P61,990, available in Blue, Midnight, PRODUCT(RED), Purple, and Starlight and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

iPhone 14 Plus starts at P68,990, available in Blue, Midnight, PRODUCT(RED), Purple, and Starlight and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

iPhone 14 Pro starts at P76,990, available in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at P83,990, available in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

Offers for cash and straight payment are available, as well as installment payment terms of up to 24 months on select banks.

PMC will also be offering deals with every new iPhone purchase. It will be raffling off P14,000 worth of premium accessories to pre-order participants.

Twenty-eight winners will be chosen from customers who will pre-order at Power Mac Center and The Loop stores from October 7 to October 9, 2022.

Another 28 names will be drawn from customers who will pre-order via iPhone14.powermaccenter.com and Viber Store from October 7, 2022 12:01 AM to October 9, 2022 11:59 PM. Winners will be announced on October 12, 2022 on Power Mac Center’s social media channels.

Web Store and Viber Store orders can be picked up at select Power Mac Center and The Loop stores and Mobile Care Service Centers nationwide.

Every iPhone purchase entitles a customer to up to 50% off on AirPods and 10% off on Apple-branded iPhone cases, as well as 15% off on all Beats by Dr. Dre products.

Meanwhile, up to 25% off can be availed on select non-Apple accessories. Participating brands include Adam Elements, Belkin, Cygnett, Just Mobile, Laut, PanzerGlass, and Switcheasy. This is valid for in-store, Web Store, and Viber Store purchases.

For Web Store purchases, only one discounted accessory is allowed at checkout. For in-store and Viber Store transactions, there are no limits.

Pre-order via The Loop by Power Mac Center on Shopee and every iPhone 14 purchase entitles you to free shipping, up to 25% off on AirPods, 10% off on Apple-branded iPhone cases, 15% off on all Beats by Dr. Dre products, and up to 25% off on select non-Apple accessories. Offers will automatically apply for participating products.

Customers who will also pre-order via The Loop by Power Mac Center on Shopee can get a free participating Apple or non-Apple premium accessory of their choice from select brands.

PMC customers and iPhone users who will trade in their iPhone 13 can save up to P51,000 when they upgrade to the new iPhone 14 family. Meanwhile, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 trade-ins will get P1,000 off on top of the trade-in value for the iPhone 14 models.

For the full details about Power Mac Center’s pre-order deals for the iPhone 14 family, go to https://bit.ly/PMCiPhone14PreOrder or watch the pre-order livestream video on Power Mac Center’s official Facebook page.

Alongside the start of the iPhone 14 pre-order period at Power Mac Center on October 7, 2022, the local Apple reseller is expanding the coverage of its Protect Plus offers. Protect Plus is Power Mac Center’s insurance service that extends coverage for damages not included in the standard warranty.

Those who will pre-order the iPhone 14 may enroll to any of the Protect Plus insurance plans including up to two years of coverage for accidental damage, theft, or both.