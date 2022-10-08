Binance extends law enforcement training to PHL agencies

Digital currency exchange Binance has just announced the launch of its Global Law Enforcement Training Program, which the company will extend to Philippine law enforcement agencies in an effort to fight cybercrime within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

(Photo: Binance)

The full-day program will include training sessions and seminars led by Binance’s Investigations team, comprised of industry experts and former law enforcers. It will also include face-to-face workshops on blockchain and crypto asset security, with the topics of discussion ranging from an overview of the legal and regulatory landscape to discussions on anti-money laundering (AML) methods.

Touted as the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem, Binance stands to benefit from improved cybersecurity through partnerships with local law enforcement agencies including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC).

“As more regulators, public law enforcement agencies and private sector stakeholders look closely at crypto, we are seeing an increased demand for training to help educate on and combat crypto crimes,” said Binance’s Global Head of Intelligence and Investigations, Tigran Gambaryan. “To meet that demand, we have bolstered our team to conduct more training and work hand-in-hand with regulators across the globe.”

“Binance is known among law enforcement to have a fast response system, unmatched by any traditional financial institution,” added Gambaryan. Binance’s Investigations unit has fielded over 27,000 law enforcement requests since November 2021, with an average response time of three days.