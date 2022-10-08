DOST NSTW opens to public in Nov. for first time since pandemic

The Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST’s) 2022 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) will be held again at the World Trade Center in Pasay City this year.

(Photo: DOST)

This is the first time since 2019 that the annual event will be conducted face-to-face, albeit in a limited capacity: despite the nationwide easing of pandemic restrictions, the 2022 NSTW will still implement health protocols to help ensure visitors’ safety.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NSTW into hiatus in 2020 and 2021, the event regularly drew thousands of visitors from all across the country to see the DOST’s latest innovations, inventions, and research. This year’s in-person event is expected to pick up where it left off. It will be held from November 23 to 27 with the theme, “Agham at Teknolohiya: Kabalikat sa Maunlad at Matatag na Kinabukasan.”

More information and updates on the 2022 NSTW hybrid celebration are available at www.nstw.dost.gov.ph and at its official Facebook page. Inquiries and concrens may be sent to [email protected] and [email protected].