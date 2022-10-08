Filipinos can now browse and pay for Ayala Land properties via GLife 

The latest feature of GLife, the one-stop shop lifestyle platform of mobile wallet services provider GCash, will now enable Filipinos to check out property listings from Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) brands and pay for reservation fees and real estate dues.

(L to R) GCash vice president for commercial sales and operations Luigi Reyes, Ayala Land president and CEO Bobby Dy, and GCash chief commercial officer Ren-Ren Reyes.

During the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing ceremony, GCash chief commercial officer Oscar Reyes Jr. explained that all four of ALI’s key brands – Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, Avida and Amaia, will now be accessible to anyone with a GCash account.

“This memorandum of agreement signing with Ayala Land could not come at a better time with 69 million, our four out of five, Filipino adults are now placing their trust in GCash. While we appreciate the immense support, it also serves as a compelling reminder that we must continue to improve and innovate to protect and serve our customer base,” he said.

The mini in-app program is developed by multi-commerce online platform builder ChatGenie. Aside from browsing through listings and paying for reservation fees and real estate dues, users can also submit inquiries and perform a virtual unit viewing of ALI developments.

“The partnership with Ayala Land is a true testament to our purpose of making Filipino lives better every day through relevant digital financial solutions that we offer at GCash. Now Ayala Land customers can experience the convenience and ease of exploring the future property investments via GLife,” Reyes added.

Before being able to access a dedicated mini-program for each of ALI’s brands, GCash users will first have to agree with sharing their GCash number, name, and contact details with ALI. Each listing is sorted initially by location then by type of property.

When users have successfully selected a development, an overview will be provided explaining the geographical location and related details about the site, the price range offered, and its size. An inquire button is placed below the provided information.

“It is only through partnerships like these that we can truly achieve our vision of finance for all wherein all Filipinos can benefit from the digital economy and have full confidence and trust that their funds are safe in their online accounts. We look forwards to our solid and continued partnership,” he concluded.

Based on a recent Lamudi report on the Philippine housing market outlook in 2022, condominium-type properties saw the largest quarter-on-quarter increase in leads at 29%, followed closely by apartments at 25%. Property seekers mostly in Metro Manila and Mindanao also showed increased preference in condominiums versus other areas in the country.

Although ALI has five key brands, only Bellavita – the company’s socialized housing projects, will not be currently available via GCash. Ayala Land Premier represents ALI’s luxury brand, followed by the upscale Alveo, the midscale Avida, and the affordable Amaia.

“This is a very important initiative primarily because our mission is to be able to reach out to more Filipinos. Together with GCash, we at Ayala Land, want to make it easier for Filipinos to find the property that suits their needs. As more and more individuals are turning to the convenience of online shopping, we strongly believe that buying home and real estate properties should not be any different,” said ALI president and CEO Bobby Dy.

Back in August, ALI reported in a disclosure that despite lower residential bookings, it managed to see continued growth of 34% YoY in net income to P8.1 billion driven by improved operations of its various business segments.