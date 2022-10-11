Lenovo enterprise unit bares big updates ahead of annual confab

Marking the 30th year of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem x86 servers, the company has transformed from a server-only business to full stack data center portfolio of hardware, software, and services.

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) Philippines country manager Clark Popple shares what’s new with their smart infrastructure solutions business in an exclusive interview with Newsbytes PH.

With the formal introduction of the Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3, the brand has delivered its “most comprehensive” enhancement yet in its end-to-end infrastructure solutions and services portfolio, primed for accelerating global IT modernization via performance, security, and sustainable computing capabilities.

These new innovations are intended to help enterprises, regardless of size, to more easily deploy and manage hybrid multi-cloud and edge environments. Some of the industries poised to benefit from V3 include retail, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, and telecom industries among others.

Popple says that Lenovo ISG’s customers are either starting their cloud journeys and diving into hybrid cloud environments, moving their resources and assets from the data center to the edge, consolidating their workloads, and picking between capital expenditure (CapEx) or operational expenditure (OpEx) as their respective technology consumption model.

“We strongly believe that Intelligent Transformation occurs when devices and data center infrastructure work together to create end-to-end solutions, which serves as a long-term growth catalyst for the Lenovo Group. Market differentiation is how we offer these products, solutions, and services to our customers,” he said.

Lenovo’s three-pronged service approach is represented by its three business units: the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) comprised of the PCs and Smart Devices (PCSD) and the Mobile Business Group (MBG), the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) as the smart infrastructure solutions business unit, and the Solutions and Services Group (SSG) handling all of Lenovo’s IT solutions and services across its portfolios.

“As per our FY 23 Q1 report, Lenovo group delivered profitable results for nine straight quarters. The Lenovo 3S strategy combines the strength, talent, and capabilities of three business groups serving as a long-term growth catalyst for the Lenovo Group,” he stated.

Organizations requiring robust solutions with agile deployment capabilities across a global open cloud architecture are considered major drivers for Lenovo ISG’s positive server and storage product sales. The entire portfolio is led by Lenovo XClarity which is now updated to XClarity One – an open cloud software management platform under the TruScale Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) consumption model.

“There are many aspects to it. Lenovo servers and storage systems are recognized as the industry’s most reliable and secure systems. Supported by next-generation AMD EPYC, Intel Xeon Scalable, and Arm-based processors, Lenovo customers can execute high-performance computing, AI, and mission-critical business workloads across hybrid multi-cloud compute environments,” Popple explained.

In a separate statement, Lenovo ISG president Sumir Bhatia said that the business unit’s 30 years of legacy is built on a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, acting as a catalyst for major global infrastructure developments in both established and emerging industries.

“We are offering the most extensive portfolio of product advancements with industry-leading performance, scalability, security, and sustainability that will help customers solve humanity’s greatest challenges. This offering is another step forward in our endeavor of becoming the trusted partner of choice in Asia and world over,” he said.

Among the new announcements surrounding V3, Lenovo ISG has also introduced three new Lenovo Microsoft Azure solutions for business cloud and enterprise AI use cases, provided updates on the Lenovo AI Innovators program which was recently leveraged by retail company Kroger, and updated the Lenovo Open Cloud Automation platform.