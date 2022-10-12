Pacquiao to appear via hologram in presser for fight vs. Korean   

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao – who is currently in Seoul, South Korea – will use hologram technology to meet his opponent, Korean MMA star and YouTuber DK Yoo, and the press for their fight on Dec. 11.

The hologram event will mark the first time a hologram technology will be used in a combat sports event, allowing the Pacquiao to see and hear Yoo and the media, and respond naturally, in real-time, just as if he was in the room.

The press conference will stream live from the Los Angeles studios of Proto, the startup which has been in the news for beaming executives, artists, and athletes all over the world.

“When you’re presenting a Manny Pacquiao fight you don’t mess around, even when time and distance don’t cooperate,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE, the entertainment platform that will present bout in December.

“Our CMO, Kim Hurwitz, pitched this idea and we loved it. We decided it was time to call on Proto for a high-tech solution to let Manny be literally in two places at once. The PacMan vs. DK Yoo fight which will officially be a Triller Fight Club event on FITE, is going to be such an epic match – even its press conference will be making history.”