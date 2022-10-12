Pinoy e-merchants seen to benefit from TikTok ‘shoppertainment’

A recent study commissioned by TikTok shows potential commercial opportunities to be had by online sellers who use the short-form video platform to both sell and entertain – or “shoppertainment,” as the social media company calls it.

(Photo: Liza Summer / Pexels.com)

TikTok describes the approach as “entertainment first, commerce second.” The commissioned research from the Boston Consulting Group came up with key attributes of the technique:

Focus on video-first. Embrace a video-first approach defined by short content that maintains attention

Don't force decision-making. Ensure content is associated with interests and hobbies that align with your consumer, and don't seek to force decision-making.

Be authentic. Create an authentic brand sentiment, with credible reviews and open and engaging community conversations, and lead with authentic videos that inspire within a community

Recommend the trends. Include the voices of credible and trusted community experts, and facilitate extended conversations between friends and users. Build this into a strong and trusted culture and following.

“Shoppertainment” has found some initial success in the Philippine market, according to TikTok, via trending hashtags such as ##Budolfinds and #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

“Consumers today now consider and seek elements of fun and emotional connection with brands when shopping, regardless of whether they are actively looking for a product or casually browsing,” said TikTok Philippines Head of Brand Partnership Paolo David.