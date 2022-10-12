Report: Pinoy e-merchants to benefit from TikTok ‘shoppertainment’

A recent study commissioned by TikTok shows potential commercial opportunities to be had by online sellers who use the short-form video platform to both sell and entertain – or “shoppertainment,” as the social media company calls it.

TikTok describes the approach as “entertainment first, commerce second.” The commissioned research from the Boston Consulting Group came up with key attributes of the technique:

Focus on video-first. Embrace a video-first approach defined by short content that maintains attention

Embrace a video-first approach defined by short content that maintains attention Don’t force decision-making. Ensure content is associated with interests and hobbies that align with your consumer, and don’t seek to force decision-making.

Ensure content is associated with interests and hobbies that align with your consumer, and don’t seek to force decision-making. Be authentic. Create an authentic brand sentiment, with credible reviews and open and engaging community conversations, and lead with authentic videos that inspire within a community

Create an authentic brand sentiment, with credible reviews and open and engaging community conversations, and lead with authentic videos that inspire within a community Recommend the trends. Include the voices of credible and trusted community experts, and facilitate extended conversations between friends and users. Build this into a strong and trusted culture and following.

“Shoppertainment” has found some initial success in the Philippine market, according to TikTok, via trending hashtags such as ##Budolfinds and #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

“Consumers today now consider and seek elements of fun and emotional connection with brands when shopping, regardless of whether they are actively looking for a product or casually browsing,” said TikTok Philippines head of brand partnership Paolo David.