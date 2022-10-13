KMC to open its biggest co-working spaces at One Ayala Tower

Flexible space provider KMC Solutions has announced that it will be opening co-working offices at One Ayala Tower 2 in Makati City in November this year.

KMC said that it will occupy the 6th to the 11th floor, for a total area of 10,663 sqm and 2,133 seats – KMC’s largest development this year.

“Our One Ayala site will be a boon to investors who are looking to take advantage of the incentives afforded by PEZA and individual employees who want convenient access to transportation hubs and food and retail establishments,” said KMC VP for marketing Gian Reyes.

The fourth quarter of 2022 will also see the launching of a number of other upcoming KMC construction projects, including the 2,047 sqm serviced office space in Axis Tower 1 in Alabang, with 361 workstations. And in December, the 1,301-seat Lexmark Plaza 1 coworking space will be located in Cebu.

KMC just recently finished a 1,150-sqm co-working space with 205 chairs at Skyrise 4A, and looks to end the year with a portfolio totaling 121,487 sqm over 28 buildings, with 23,008 available seats.