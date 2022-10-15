AirAsia appoints Raymund Cauilan as CFO for Super App

International budget airline AirAsia has just appointed Filipino executive Raymund Cauilan as its new Regional Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Regional Head for Tax, Compliance and Procurement at its AirAsia Super App.

AirAsia Super App’s new CFO, Raymund Cauilan. (Photo: AirAsia)

The 42-year-old Berja is the first Filipino to hold the position of CFO at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based company. He will be responsible for the financial management of the AirAsia Super App across all of its markets, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, as well as its expansion into Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea, and the provision of technical support in India.

“We at airasia are not strangers to facing giants. Two decades ago, we started disrupting the Asean aviation market with our low fares and value-for-money service. Today, our goal is to disrupt the tech disruptors and truly bring more value into the lives of the millions of people in the region through our suite of everyday services,” Berja said.

Some 50 million users are currently on the AirAsia Super App, which they use to make reservations for flights, hotels, experiences, transfers by land and sea, rides, food deliveries, and online shopping, among other services.