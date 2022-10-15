TaskUs, Imus ink partnership for basic BPO skills training

Digital outsourcing services provider TaskUs has just entered into a partnership with the Imus, Cavite local government to provide basic skills training towards establishing long-term careers in outsourcing.

Photo shows (from left) TaskUs vice president of operations and Lizzy’s Nook Site lead Cris Monroy, Imus City mayor Alex Advincula, TaskUs division vice president of operations Arjay Angodung, and Imus City administrator Jeffrey Purisima Photo from TaskUs

The pilot phase of the project, titled “Career Forward: An Imuseño’s Journey to Being Ridiculously Good,” will involve approximately 150 students from Imus Vocational Technical School.

TaskUs will help by conducting language tests, teaching communication skills, helping with client relations, and promoting health and wellness in the workplace. For its part, the Imus municipal government will foot the bill for classroom space, meals, and stipends for the pupils.

After completion of the course, participants will be evaluated for possible employment opportunities with TaskUs, which currently operates out of a facility in Imus, Cavite (Lizzy’s Nook) and plans to open a second location in the nearby city of Bacoor.

The partnership was formalized last October 4 at a signing ceremony between Imus City mayor Alex Advincula and city administrator Jeffrey Purisima, on the one hand; and TaskUs division vice president of operations Arjay Angodung, and vice president of operations and Lizzy’s Nook site lead Cris Monroy on the other.

“TaskUs has always been a valuable employer in Imus. We are excited to enter into this partnership to fulfill the City’s long-term goal of providing jobs and sustainable careers to our residents,” Advincula said.

“Together with the local government, we put our people front and center–and this means planning our business around them. In Lizzy’s Nook’s case, the biggest percentage of our population is from Imus. And this is more than enough reason for us to support by bringing opportunities closer to where our teammates live,” Monroy said.