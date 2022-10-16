GoPro now has a dedicated action camera for content creators 

GoPro, a US-based action camera brand and publicly listed company on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, has formally announced the arrival of Hero10 series’ successors for 2022 – the GoPro Hero11 Black series.

The updated roster includes the Hero11 Black with now a larger sensor and better stabilization, the Hero11 Black Mini with a lighter and smaller profile, and the Hero11 Black Creator Edition that is equipped with a directional microphone, LED lighting, and a hand grip embedded with an additional Enduro battery.

Versus the older Hero10 Black model, the new Hero11 Black has a slightly larger and brighter sensor, higher bit rate, an updated stabilization software, horizon lock leveling, and 8:7 aspect ratio footage via HyperView.

Hero11 Black

GoPro says that the Hero11 Black is its “most powerful” model to date. Each purchase comes with a carrying case, an Enduro rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mounts, a mounting buckle and thumb screw combo, USB-C cable, and a free 32GB SD card.

With a GoPro subscription, users can experience automatic footage cloud uploads and will also receive a highlight video when their unit is charging. Meanwhile, the larger sensor with an extra-large field-of-view allows users to transform their footage into different aspect ratios for multiple social media platform content.

Aside from its built-in waterproof feature, the lens also comes with a water-repelling coating for clearer underwater shots, while the dual LCD screens gives access to quick playbacks from the rear and selfies from the front.

Another function called AutoBoost benefits from HyperSmooth 5.0 and determines the level of video stabilization depending on the user’s speed and movement. Another extension of HyperSmooth 5.0 is horizon lock which keeps footage aligned with the horizon even when the camera rotates a full 360-degree.

Each purchase of the Hero11 Black comes with a 6-month extended local warranty and a 12-month international warranty. Without the accessory bundle, the device retails for P29,990.

Hero 11 Black Mini

With its smaller, lighter, and simpler design, the Hero11 Black Mini shines when it comes to point-of-view footage and the additional rear built-in mounting fingers gives users a wider range of options when using the device.

However, to keep the form factor to a minimum, the Mini variant loses the pair of LCD screens seen on the Hero11 Black and Hero11 Black Creator Edition. The low-profile setup is also complemented by its 1-button simplicity that allows users to click and shoot with ease.

The Hero11 Black Mini is encased in tough outer shell which GoPro says is what makes the model “one of the most durable GoPros in history” while the Enduro battery improves cold-weather performance and boosts runtimes in moderate temperatures.

Like the Hero11 Black, it can also capture 8X slow motion footage, can be upgraded with the Max Lens mod for a wider field-of-view, and work in tandem with the brand’s self-developed Quik app.

The Hero11 Black Mini will be officially available in November with a price tag of P23,990.

Hero11 Black Creator Edition

This all-in-one content powerhouse is the most suitable model for vlogging, filmmaking, and livestreaming purposes. With the Volta Hand Grip, users can operate the action camera via integrated camera buttons for one-handed convenience, and have a 4900mAh backup battery capacity readily available for extended usage scenarios.

On top of its tripod, the Media mod allows the use of two additional accessories: an external microphone and lighting component. All of its shooting capabilities are identical to the Hero11 Black.

Without the additional accessory bundle, the Hero11 Black Creator Edition is set to sell for P41,990 this October. All three can be spotted at GoPro’s official Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and select retailers nationwide.