Shopee onboards MSMEs from Aeta community in Pampanga

Online shopping site Shopee has partnered with the local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) to engage and onboard local entrepreneurs from the Aeta community in Pampanga through its nationwide initiative — Shopee University Roadshow.

Aspiring and current entrepreneurs from the Aeta community learned how they could sell their products on the platform and will soon be able to sell their handicrafts and traditional products, such as flutes, bird whistles, and coin banks, to a nationwide audience.

“Through this Shopee University Roadshow, our MSMEs will reach a larger market and wider audience to introduce their very own products. Thank you for this opportunity, Shopee, for giving a bridge for our local businesses,” shared Angeles City mayor Carmelo Lazatin.

Ed Pamintuan, chairman of the Clark Development Corporation, said “Everything that we do drives back to our main mission of driving growth and modernization for Clark City. We are grateful that our partnership with Shopee has given our cabalens, most especially our Aeta brothers and sisters, the support that they need to jumpstart their online selling journey.”

“We are honored to partner with Angeles City and the Clark Development Corporation in our shared mission of supporting local businesses. It is incredibly humbling to be part of the e-commerce journey of our local MSMEs. We will continue to make e-commerce accessible for all with more iterations of the Shopee University Roadshow and Shopee Kumustahan,” shared Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines.

The Shopee University Roadshow is a masterclass that educates MSMEs nationwide on how to bring their businesses online and onboard into Shopee. The masterclass equips sellers with the necessary tools and knowledge to generate more sales and grow their buyer base.

Meanwhile, the Shopee Kumustahan engages Shopee sellers in a casual gathering for them to learn online selling tips and tools through an exchange of their experiences, insights, and advice.

This marks the third iteration of the Shopee University Roadshow and the Shopee Kumustahan, following runs in Davao City and Cebu. Through both events, Shopee furthers its commitment to support the growth of MSMEs and help all Filipinos benefit from digitization, wherever they may be.