UP alumni groups to hold mini-conference to benefit scholars

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association in America (UPAAA), its first chapter, the UP Alumni Association in Arizona (UPAAAz), and the UP Medical Alumni Society in America in Arizona (UPMASAAz), have joined hands to deliver a three-hour power-packed mini-conference titled “The Incredible Changes Happening in the 2020s. Helping Filipinos Thrive in the Philippines and the US.”

The conference will be virtually held from 5 to 8 pm PST, Oct. 28, 2022, or 8-11 am Philippine Time, Oct. 29, 2022.

Filipinos at the forefront of media, technology, and healthcare sectors in the Philippine and US settings will share how Filipinos have and will continue to thrive even with the following incredible changes happening in this decade: fake news, polarization, Covid, virtualization, economic downturn, and even the impact of a new government in the Philippines and the Great Resignation in the US.

In addition, three cabinet secretaries will deliver messages on their plans for the new administration in relation to the conference theme: Ben Diokno of the Department of Finance, Ivan Uy of the Department of Communication and Information Technology, and Fred Pascual of the Department of Trade and Industry.

For the media track, the panelists are Mon Isberto, TV anchor and former PLDT Communications head, and Sheila Coronel, director of Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism of Columbia University. TJ Manotoc, news anchor of ABS-CBN, will be the moderator.

The Technology Track, meanwhile, will be moderated by Carol E. Colborn, former deputy commissioner of the BIR with Monchito Ibrahim, weekly technology columnist of the Manila Bulletin and former undersecretary of the DICT, and Mariels Almeda Winhoffer, former VP/global managing director of IBM, as guest speakers.

The Healthcare Track will see Dr. Gap Legaspi, director of the PGH, and Dr. Lou Publico, president of UPMASA, as speakers. It will be moderated by Dr. Jun David, president of UPAAA.

The mini-conference is being organized to raise funds for the UP scholars of all three organizations. It is free-of-charge courtesy of the major sponsors but donations are accepted. There will be raffle for a one-week stay at a listed Club Wyndham Resort.

To attend this free virtual conference, please register through this link.