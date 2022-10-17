PH named among top 10 countries with least Internet restrictions

A new study has revealed the countries with the most and least Internet restrictions in the world and Philippines ranked among the top 10 least restricted countries, with an Internet restriction score of 5.13/10.

The top 10 countries with the fewest Internet restrictions

The study, conducted by tech firm Proxyrack, analyzed Internet freedom, censorship, the number of people online per 100,000 people and social media restrictions to reveal the most and least Internet-restricted countries.

The United Kingdom is the least Internet restricted country in the world, with 99,231 people online (per 100,000), a censorship score of 2, an Internet freedom score of 78 and 0 social media restrictions.

China is the most Internet-restricted country in the world, with 71,534 people online (per 100,000), a censorship score of 11, an Internet freedom score of 10, and 2 social media restrictions.

Germany has the most internet freedoms — with an Internet freedom score of 79/100.

Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have the least internet censorship in the world — all with a score of 2/11.