Sodexo marks 20th year with promos for holiday season

As Sodexo celebrates 20 years of pioneering the rewards and benefits industry as well as being a trusted partner by more than 4,000 companies and multinationals, the company is offering an empowering digital gifting experiences for Filipino businesses and employees this holiday season.

Customers no longer have to worry about lost or damaged gift certificates and can fully enjoy Sodexo’s roster of digital products and services: Sodexo+, Sodexo Mobile pass, SM Gift Pass Choice, and the GC Regalo Website.

“Besides our work towards digitalization and offering the best products and services out there, we’re also focusing our efforts on exploring key provincial cities in the Philippines in order to be more accessible,” shared Sodexo CEO Mert Cetin.

For this season of giving, Sodexo has partnered with different merchants for exclusive deals that recipients can enjoy.

They can get freebies or discounts from well-loved brands including Angel’s Pizza, David’s Salon, Figaro Coffee, Botejyu, Havaianas, Pet Express, Toy Kingdom, and more. Plus, discounted e-vouchers from Boozy.ph, FlowerStore.ph, Parlon.ph, Pick-A-Roo Food, and ZALORA are available in the Sodexo+ in-app SHOP tab.

Sodexo continues its digitalization journey with its GC Regalo website. As the go-to rewards store for over two million consumers and SMEs, the e-commerce website offers both physical and digital gift certificates, which can be bought via an extensive array of payment options.

New users can sign up for an account at https://gcregalo.sodexo.ph and will be carried through a strengthened validation process to better protect users from fraud or any kind of attack.

Customers can choose from Sodexo digital GCs, Sodexo Premium Passes, SM Gift Passes, and the new SMGP Choice, a ready-to-use GC that has a scratch-off film covering the number and barcode. Shoppers can enjoy discounts this Christmas, plus free shipping for a minimum order of P2,000.

“We value prioritizing our efforts into providing only the most meaningful and memorable rewards for our clients and their consumers. The Gifterrific Holidays campaign is all about deals that celebrate the impact of gifting and recognition in making this season truly one for the books,” said Sodexo marketing director Sharon Kayanan.