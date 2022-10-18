Shure brings new sound isolating earphones to local shores 

Audiophile, a distributor of professional audio equipment and musical instruments in the Philippines, is bringing in two new sound isolating earphone products made by American audio brand Shure: the Shure SE215 Special Edition and the second-generation Shure SE846 premium earphone.

A Straits Research report on earphones and headphones market showed that growing customer demand for high-fidelity and style are two major drivers in technological advancements for this business vertical.

Back in June, Shure Philippines launched its flagship store at the Tech and Gadgets Zone of Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Aside from its own locations in the Philippines, Shure products can also be purchased at all Audiophile branches nationwide.

Shure SE215 Special Edition Sound Isolating Earphones

Identical to the original SE215, the SE variant essentially introduces a new colorway for this device which was chosen by Shure fans across 60 participating countries. It comes with the same clear sound and deep bass as the base version, and is equipped with a detachable 3.5mm communication cable for users who want to use the wireless connectivity option.

With its sound isolating functionality, the Shure SE215 Special Edition is able to block up to 37 decibels (dB) of noise to help users eliminate distractions and deliver a more immersive listening experience.

Meanwhile, the ergonomic and low-profile design helps musicians with on-stage monitoring and the over-the-ear design makes sure cables are out of the way. When unplugged from the communication cable, the Shure SE215 Special Edition can be connected with MMCX-compatible accessories.

Aside from call and multimedia access via the integrated remote that doubles as a microphone, the buttons can be used for prompting voice commands and volume control. Inside the box, the Shure SE215 Special Edition comes with a two-year warranty, the unit itself, a 3.5mm standard audio cable, a fit kit with sleeves in different sizes, and a carrying case.

Shure SE846 Gen 2 Sound Isolating Earphones

It’s an understatement to say that the 2nd-generation Shure SE846 model is a premium product. Its predecessor, the first SE846, is still sold by Audiophile with a local price tag of P54,900. Although the Gen 2 earphones are yet to be announced with an official online price, Shure fans can already check them out at Shure and Audiophile locations in the Philippines.

The updated SE846 variant is powered by four high-definition drivers for delivering high-end clarity and low-end performance simultaneously, and has a dedicated three-way system for low, mid and high frequency distribution.

The deep low-end is handled by a low-pass filter that acts as a true subwoofer but does not sacrifice clarity or detail in the process. As there are four drivers, the Shure SE846 Gen 2 also has four unique sound signatures which can be accessed via swappable nozzles: extended, balanced, warm, and bright audio.

The sound isolating technology installed in the Shure SE846 Gen 2 is identical with the one seen in Shure SE215 Special Edition since it also blocks up to 37dB of noise. The 3.5mm communication cable is also detachable, allowing the unit to connect with MMCX-supported accessories like the True Wireless Secure Fit Adapter for Bluetooth.

The Shure SE846 Gen 2 comes with a two-year warranty, a 3.5 mm communication cable, a fit kit with a set of sleeves for perfect fit, Comply foam sleeves in four sizes, a 1/4” adapter, and a hard carrying case.