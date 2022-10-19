PH biz need post-pandemic digital transformation to survive: Cloud4C

At an exclusive roundtable with chief information officers (CIOs) from various Philippine industries, online services provider Cloud4Crecently outlined key strategies that companies can use to navigate the post-pandemic business landscape.

Photo shows (from left) Cloud4C Philippines president and CEO Edler Panlilio joins Ayala Land CIO and data protection officer Annie Alipao and Cloud4C president and chief revenue officer Debdeep Sengupta onstage at the CIO Forum Photo from Cloud4C

During a presentation titled “The CIO Agenda for the Next 12 months: Six Make or Break Priorities,” Cloud4C president and chief revenue officer Debdeep Sengupta, Cloud4C Philippines president and chief executive officer Edler Panlilio, and Ayala Land CIO Annie Alipao gave their perspectives.

“I think what has happened in the last two years has possibly accelerated and made us realize that we can live in this hybrid world – or what I call the two-speed world of the physical and the digital, and someday in the future for every organization and every individual, paths will merge,” Sengupta said.

On his part, Panlilio oversaw business development and operations as SAP Philippines managing director before being named president and CEO of Cloud4C in June of last year. He recently joined Cloud4C and claimed that the company’s proposal would appeal to customers in the Philippines.

“The speed at which transformation is taking place, especially since the pandemic, cloud has become the hottest space for any tech talent to build value and for that to happen, you need a nimble, agile, innovative and forward-thinking organization. I am delighted to join Cloud4C, an emerging world leader in cloud-managed services and one of the fastest growing technology companies,” he said.

With key vertical markets for IT spending including BPO, education, finance, health, and telecommunications, software and software service sales in the Philippines are expected to reach $95 million by 2025, according to the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) recently published Country Commercial Guide for the Philippines.