Globe rolls out single plan for mobile, fiber subscriptions

In what it claimed is the first in the industry, Globe introduced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, its latest offering — ONEPlan, a mobile plan that comes with a broadband subscription.

Instead of the usual device or smartphone that comes with a postpaid subscription, ONEPlan offers customers an alternative broadband plan for home.

“ONEPlan brings together the best of what Globe can offer. It provides an always-on network experience, whether you’re on-the-go, or at home, shared with the whole family,” said Coco Domingo, Globe postpaid and international business vice president.

In contrast to GPlan that comes with a device, ONEPlan is bundled with a Globe-At-Home fiber line. Customers may choose from ONEPlan 1799 or ONEPlan 1999.

ONEPlan 1799 includes GFiber Flex 899 or 300GB and up to 25 Mbps fiber connection, and 13GB of mobile data without any cashout for a two-year contract period.

Meanwhile, the premium ONEPlan 1999 includes UNLI broadband with GFiber Unli 1699 with speeds of up to 150Mbps plus 15GB of mobile data. It also throws in three months of free access to HBO Go, Viu, Amazon Prime Video, and Discovery+.

ONEPlan 1999 will, however, have an additional one-time cash-out of P18,000 or P750/month amortized over a 24-month period, or throughout the entire two-year contract period.

Both offers come with unlimited All-Net texts, and mobile and landline calls, free KonsultaMD subscription, 3GB of GoWifi and waived broadband installation fee.