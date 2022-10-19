Google launches accelerator program to solve global issues

Google has opened the first Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy which aims to support startups and nonprofits in Asia-Pacific and North America.

The program aims to identify organizations that are using technology to solve global challenges such as pollution, waste and recycling, climate change, and biodiversity loss.



Applicants may submit their entries until November 14, 2022.

The accelerator program offers ten weeks of virtual programming, which includes mentoring and technical support from Google engineers and external experts. Participants will be mentored in a mix of virtual 1-to-1 and 1-to-many learning sessions.



In addition, they will be trained in design, marketing, customer acquisition, and leadership, and will get support on product and company strategy. Participants will also have early access to Google products, tools, and its network of industry experts; and partnerships on an advanced technology project.

Google’s first accelerator program for the circular economy follows the successful Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change, which brought together the best of the company’s programs, products, people, and technology to climate change innovators.



Alumni to this program include AmpUp, an electric vehicle software company; Community Energy Labs, which uses AI for smart energy management and decarbonization; and Wild Earth, a plant-based pet food company that harnesses biotech to create cruelty-free products with less environmental impact. Applications are open until November 14 with the announcement of accepted companies set for February 2023. To know more about the program and to join, click here.