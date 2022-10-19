Nielsen adds YouTube measurement in Total Ad Ratings

Consumer research firm Nielsen has included YouTube measurement in its Total Ad Ratings across the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia that would allow advertisers a more holistic view of their audiences.

Photo from Freepik.com

For the first time in the Asia Pacific region, Nielsen said it is providing cross-platform metrics on which media buyers and sellers can transact. Advertisers can understand the scale of the audience they are able to reach through campaigns that are served both on TV and digital, said Nielsen.

Arnaud Frade, head of commercial growth at Nielsen Asia Pacific, said: “This is an important milestone and investment toward our global Nielsen ONE strategy, underpinning a strong digital measurement capability which helps with the vision of a true cross-platform that measures across all screens.”

The inclusion of YouTube measurement in Total Ad Ratings will allow advertisers to measure YouTube inventory in their cross-media campaigns in seven markets globally — Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Italy, US and France.

“In a fragmenting media landscape, advertisers need independent cross-media metrics to optimize ad spends and enhance return on investments (ROI) while reaching the right audiences,” said Frade.

“We are pleased that YouTube measurement within Nielsen’s Total Ads Rating solution is expanding to Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. We firmly believe independent measurement helps the industry better navigate an increasingly fragmented media landscape,” said Gaurav Kapur, managing director at Google.

“With better tools from measurement partners like Nielsen, advertisers can be more strategic about their investments,” Kapur added.