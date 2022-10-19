OPPO bares entry-level smartphones for younger market 

One month after releasing its premium devices under the Reno8 roster, Oppo Philippines has decided to formally announce the upcoming availability of three new smartphones under P14,000: the Oppo A77s gaming smartphone, the Oppo A17 value-for-price budget device, and the cheaper Oppo A17k.

All three devices embody the brand’s goal to deliver stylish and capable smartphones that don’t break the bank. These all-around daily drivers are the latest flag-bearers for the promised features of the A-series family – a large screen, all-day battery life, an ultra-thin design, and AI-powered photography capabilities.

Each purchase of an A-series smartphone entitles customers to the Oppo Care Bundle provided by local Oppo Service Centers. The package includes a one-hour flash fix, free phone checkup, software upgrade, screen protector, phone disinfection, and others.

Oppo A77s

The Oppo A77s is a toned-down version of its predecessor, the Oppo A77, which was released earlier this year in June. Although now made more affordable with the current iteration, the A77s comes with a new chassis coating called Fiberglass-Leather in Sunset Orange color.

It also now has an official protection rating for dust which is IP54 versus the IPX4 seen in the A77. The 6nm Dimensity chip from MediaTek is now replaced by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon system-on-chip (SoC), but everything else is identical.

When compared side-by-side to its direct older counterpart, the Oppo A55s, the A77s model now has a brighter screen with better screen refresh rate, an updated self-developed user interface base on the latest Android version from Google, a better camera module offering higher resolution captures, NFC support, and faster battery charging capacity.

Although the Oppo A77s already has a sufficient 8GB of memory allocation, Snapdragon’s extended RAM feature allows users to boost the memory by up to 5GB taken from the 128GB internal storage. While already cutting charging time during the day, Oppo has also installed an AI protection algorithm to make overnight charging possible without damaging the battery.

There rear camera setup is made up of two large sensors, a 50MP AI-powered main camera, and a 2MP depth “bokeh” shooter. For professional-looking output, the Oppo A77s can access 108MP quality images through the rear cameras or bokeh flare portrait shots via the 8MP front-facing camera.

The Oppo A77s also has a dual-speaker configuration dubbed as “Ultra-Linear Stereo.” With its speakers, users can force boost the volume of music or other content to 200%, while the automatic audio optimization feature of Dirac suppresses harsh noise and optimizes stereo sound quality.

Based on Oppo’s internal laboratory tests, the A77s can withstand 20,000 USB plug-ins, 150,000 volume button clicks, 500,000 power button presses, and one meter drop tests. Meanwhile, ColorOS 12.1 gives access to a dedicated privacy dashboard, photo data privacy mode, three-finger translate with Google Lens, and floating application windows called FlexDrop.

Starting October 29, the Oppo A77s will retail for P13,999.

Oppo A17

Despite its entry-level price tag below P10,000, the Oppo A17 still comes with a premium leather-feel design similar to the Fiberglass Leather coating seen first with the Oppo F21 Pro a few months ago.

According to Oppo, one-piece faux leather handset wrap encasing the Oppo A17 is more comfortable to the user’s skin and has better resistance to dirt than conventional polycarbonate material. It is available in two colors: Lake Blue and Midnight Black.

Another highlight for this model is the large capacity 5000mAh battery which is the norm for most entry-level smartphones today. Meanwhile, the 4GB memory which is paired with 64GB of internal storage, can be boosted further to 8GB via extended RAM technology.

Versus last year’s A16, the new Oppo A17 has a sleeker and more refined look thanks to the faux leather wrap, and the rear cameras are more noticeable since the brand ditched the rectangular camera island for smaller and circular ones.

With the Oppo A17, the company decided to go with a dual-rear camera system instead of the quad-camera format used for its predecessor. The USB Type-C port has also been demoted to micro-USB, and the 8MP selfie camera is now 5MP.

The slim Oppo A17 budget smartphone has a retail price of P7,999 and is already available via Oppo retail stores and authorized partner resellers.

Oppo A17k

This model is the cheaper sibling of the already cheap Oppo A17. The lower price tag comes with a few tradeoffs: lower memory to 3GB, weaker camera performance, and the absence of the stylish faux leather wrap.

Aside from these few differences, almost every aspect of the A17k is identical to the pricier Oppo A17. The smartphone features an IPX4 water resistance rating, ColorOS 12.1 operating system on top of Android 12, 1080p quality recording at 30 frames-per-second, and a 5000mAh battery life.

The Oppo A17k will arrive later this October with a retail price of P5,999 and two color options: Gold and Navy Blue.