SG-based B2B cloud firm doubles revenues with expansion into PH market

Singapore-based business-to-business software-as-a-service (B2B SaaS) company Anchanto recently announced that the Philippines now accounts for 18% of its Asian customer base, doubling the company’s revenue each year since it launched in the country in 2017.

The company has lately increased its staff in the Philippines by hiring for a variety of leadership and operational jobs in response to its performance and comprehensive product set. among its local clients are Entrego, SM Retail, INSPI, Cloud Logic, Blue Green Enterprise, Primer, LJS, and Pan Philippine.

Abhimanyu Kashikar, Anchanto co-founder and COO, claims that the company’s success at the local level is influencing management to consider further international expansion.

“We are pleased to be able to serve the needs of local businesses with the experience and expertise we built over a decade. Our local teams, our robust SaaS platforms, and our focus on delivering the best customer experience enable businesses in the region to scale their growth faster. For us, the last five years have been as much a journey of innovation as it is of trust,” he said.