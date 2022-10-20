Fintech startup Plentina marks 2nd year, reports 280,000 users

PH fintech startup Plentina is celebrating its second anniversary this October and reported that the number of users of its app has reached 286,000 users.

The staff of PH fintech startup Plentina pose for a group photo

The company said from the very first launch of the Plentina app on the Google Play Store last October 2020, the startup led by Filipino founders Kevin Gabayan and Earl Valencia has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

The company further said the app’s estimated users or KaPlentinas were around 10,000 by December 2020. At present, Plentina now has over 100+ brands and partner merchants including game-changing brands such as SM and Robinsons.



Amid the highly competitive and grueling startup industry, Plentina proves a strong fintech player as it continues to innovate and adapt to new and exciting challenges.

According to general manager Alex Aronson, “The company was not able to reach these milestones by just sheer luck, but by the entire team’s hard work, dedication, and creativity along with putting importance to each and every one of our customers.”



Back in 2020, Plentina’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) app developed a loyal user base as it made their customers’ daily essentials more accessible – especially in light of the global pandemic.

The company’s main mission is to improve financial access in service of emerging markets, offering KaPlentinas the opportunity to get their essentials first and repay them later by installment with minimal interest. Plentina assures users of its flat late fees, which means users do not have to worry about steep interest rates compounding by the day.



As of October 2022, Plentina continues to onboard more merchants to their app, showing its rapid growth and drive to give its customers outmost convenience and access to more and more partner merchants.

Apart from this, Plentina was also able to participate in various events and seminars such as the Philippine Startup Week, JICA NINJA Accelerator Program, and the DTI Global Accelerator Program from March to August this year.



The fintech startup has also expanded its services apart from their usual BNPL system, now offering the choice for Pay Now, which rewards users with discounts should they choose to pay for offers immediately.

Another game-changing milestone for Plentina this year is the rollout of their iOS app, which now enables Apple device users to access Plentina’s BNPL services.