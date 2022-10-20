Lawyer from Liza Marcos law firm named deputy privacy commissioner

A lawyer working as a partner in the law office founded by First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos has been named deputy commissioner at the National Privacy Commission (NPC), a reliable source told Newsbytes.PH.

Incoming NPC deputy commissioner Nerissa de Jesus

Photo from her column at the Manila Bulletin

Malacañang has yet to formally announce the appointment of Nerissa de Jesus to the NPC but the Newsbyte.PH source said the privacy body has already been informed of her selection. She will serve alongside privacy commissioner John Henry Naga and deputy privacy commissioner Leandro Angelo Aguirre.

De Jesus will take the place left by Dug Christoper Mah, whose short stint as deputy commissioner ended abruptly in July of this year when he resigned to assume another post in the government.

Mah, a CPA-lawyer and former Dapitan City councilor, was appointed to the NPC by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte in March 2022. His stay at the agency lasted for just about four months.

Prior to being named deputy privacy commissioner, De Jesus worked as a partner at M & Associates, the law firm Araneta-Marcos founded and led until her divestment due to the assumption of his husband Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the presidency.

De Jesus also served as an associate attorney at MOST Law (formerly Marcos, Ochoa, Serapio & Tan), another law firm co-founded by Araneta-Marcos.

She also had a stint at the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), first as lawyer at the agency’s legal services division before moving on to become the chief-of-staff of commissioner Amabelle C. Asuncion.

De Jesus earned her law degree from San Sebastian College in Manila and her political science degree from the University of the Philippines. She was admitted to the Bar in 2015 and lists the following as her practice areas: corporate, government contracts, litigation, regulatory compliance and special project.