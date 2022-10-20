Omni unveils e-book to help Pinoy journos on data reporting

Global tech company Omni Calculator has launched a new ebook, “Making it Count: A Journalist’s Guide to Numbers,” aimed at helping Filipino journalists improve their data reporting skills.

Omni CEO Matt Mucha

Omni said the e-book was written by experienced Filipino reporters contributing to CNN, Rappler, and the Asset Magazine, as well as scientists from the UK, Poland, and Italy.



It was also edited by seasoned journalist, co-founder of Vera Files, and UP Diliman journalism professor Yvonne Chua.

The e-book contains tips and tools to help beginners to intermediate journalists improve their numerical skills and report data effectively.



Omni said it’s a one-stop resource that tackles statistical reporting, common calculations, fact-checking, and data visualization. The guide can be downloaded for free on their website at: bit.ly/Journalist-Numbers-Guide.

As a platform that helps people solve everyday problems, Omni Calculator built the guide to help journalists who are struggling with innumeracy – a problem that most journalists face, the company said.

Before creating it, Omni said they interviewed journalists from different fields and narrowed down the most common struggles they faced when reporting data.

“With the rise of misinformation in the media, it’s more important than ever to report data correctly. That’s where our guide, along with its useful tools, come in,” said Matt Mucha, CEO of Omni.