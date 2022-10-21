Alibaba Cloud launches ‘Cloud ONE’ for PH firms

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced the official launch of its latest support program to empower Philippine businesses to explore leading cloud computing technologies and embark on their digitalization journey.

Unveiled during the Alibaba Cloud Summit Philippines 2022, the “Cloud ONE” program is set to help eligible Philippine companies maximize emerging digital technologies and proactively address diverse challenges in various industries while co-creating inclusive digitalization across various stakeholders.

The program aims to provide Philippine businesses with resources to onboard with Alibaba Cloud more efficiently, including free services to support migration to Alibaba Cloud, streamlined access to the Alibaba Group ecosystem of solutions, including those around e-commerce and payments, free access to industry experts and cloud training to further help in growing their businesses.

“Governments need to keep up with the pace of a hyper-connected world and the demands of their citizens for faster, real-time, transparent, inclusive, efficient, and responsive public services. To do this, the Philippines’ core strategy is to promote and achieve digital transformation. Leveraging on cloud-based technologies and solutions should be part of the groundwork towards digital governance and eventually building a robust digital economy,” Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development, the Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology(DICT), told the summit.

“We believe in the unbounded potential of businesses and brands in the Philippines that can be unlocked through digital technology. And that is why we aim to bring such products and solutions within their reach through initiatives like Alibaba Cloud’s latest Cloud ONE program. We look forward to welcoming new participants into this project,” said Leo Liu, General Manager of the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau SAR, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

ABS-CBN is one of the clients of Alibaba Cloud. “As more traditional media outlets enter the digital content world, the importance of data storage, management, and security is pushed to the forefront of conversations. We expect this initiative will help ABS-CBN create a new way of managing their content on cloud – lower latency, high availability, and providing the scale needed as they grow,” said Allen Guo, Country Manager for the Philippines, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.